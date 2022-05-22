13-year-old girl missing after getting in man’s car, police say

A 13-year-old girl is missing after disappearing early Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said that 13-year-old Juana Gonzalez was last seen in the 3900 block of Macon Road just after midnight, around 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 22.

She was seen by a family member getting into an unknown black car with an unknown man inside, Memphis Police said.

Gonzalez is about 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, has scars on her right arm and a hoop nose ring, according to police.

Juana Gonzalez was reported missing after getting into an unknown vehicle in the 3900 block of Macon Rd. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, police said.

If you see Gonzalez, Memphis Police urge you to call their Missing Persons department at 901-636-4479.

You can also contact Memphis Police by calling 901-545-2677.

