13-year-old girl missing, last seen in Sacramento’s Parkway area, police say

An at-risk 13-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday afternoon and was last seen in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, police said.

Jayda Brown was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Oracle Court, which is located just off Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts.

Jayda is 5-foot-3 with long, curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray crew-neck “Champion” sweatshirt and blue jeans.

She may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard, police said. The teen has a medical condition and is considered at risk.

Anyone with information about Jayda’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department.