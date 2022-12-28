13-year-old girl missing, last seen in Sacramento’s Parkway area, police say
An at-risk 13-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday afternoon and was last seen in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, police said.
Jayda Brown was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Oracle Court, which is located just off Mack Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in social media posts.
Jayda is 5-foot-3 with long, curly brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray crew-neck “Champion” sweatshirt and blue jeans.
She may be in the area of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard, police said. The teen has a medical condition and is considered at risk.
Anyone with information about Jayda’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police Department.
