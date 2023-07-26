13-year-old girl missing from Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are looking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Saudia Swan is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has long black braided hair.

She’s been missing from the Stanton Heights neighborhood since early Wednesday morning. Police think she could be in the East End or South Side areas.

Anyone with information should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

