13-year-old girl shares threatening messages over social media to Winona schools

Dec. 22—WINONA, Minn. — A 13-year-old girl created and distributed threatening messages on a "shoot up" at the Winona Middle and Senior High schools on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

The threatening messages were being shared over a social media platform as of 5 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department. The messages were being read and shared among students. Parents were also notified of the messages and reported the messages to the police.

Around 11 a.m., a residence in Winona was located based on the origin of the messages and several interviews, the statement said. A 13-year-old girl at the residence said she posted and shared the messages.

There were no firearms in the home, according to the police department. The girl was not arrested.

The threats were "not credible," the department said. The student's charges are pending with the Winona County Attorney's Office.