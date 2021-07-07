13-year-old girl shot to death in Dayton ID'd

Jul. 6—The 13-year-old girl who was shot to death early Monday when a fight broke out during a party at her home was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Inyah Ford was shot on the 2200 block of Kipling Drive Monday morning and later died of her injuries, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger stated in a release.

Dayton police and medics began their investigation around 2 a.m. when they were called to the home by a woman, 911 records reveal.

"My baby sister has been shot," said a 911 caller who also told dispatchers that her sister had been shot in her lower back.

The girl had no part in the fight and was an innocent bystander, Lt. Jason Hall said. He said the girl was outside the home during the shooting.

Dayton police were still seeking on Tuesday to interview Shamarr Bodine, 20, about the shooting.

"An absolutely tragic incident," Hall said. "A 13-year-old girl losing her life in that way, it's very difficult. We are very hopeful that the community can help us out with this case as well. A young girl, very innocent, cut down for no good reason whatsoever.

"Some very reckless actions on the part of others," he said.

Ford's death was one of two suspected homicides police began investigating over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In the second case, an unidentified man's body was found shot and burned Sunday afternoon in a wooded area midway between West Riverview Avenue and Wolf Creek in Dayton. It was not clear how long the man's body had been in the woods, Hall said.