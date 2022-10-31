13-year-old girl shot near the Urban Ecology Center at Milwaukee's Washington Park

A 13-year-old girl was shot near the Urban Ecology Center at Washington Park on Monday, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The condition of the girl is unknown at this time, but she was shot in the knee and treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said investigators have not been able to identify a motive or determine whether the victim was the the intended target.

The center is within Washington Park at 1859 N. 40th St.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said all additional updates will come from the Milwaukee Police Department.

More than 100 people younger than 18 have been shot in Milwaukee this year. More than 80 people survived, while more than 20 people died.

This story will be updated.

