13-year-old girl shot on Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee

A 13-year-old girl was shot on Milwaukee's north side Monday afternoon.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office originally reported the shooting happened at Washington Park, but Milwaukee police determined after "further investigation" that the shooting happened in the 5000 Block of North Sherman Boulevard.

The girl suffered a non-fatal injury after being shot in the knee around 2:30 p.m., police said. She was at a hospital late Monday.

More than 100 people younger than 18 have been shot in Milwaukee this year. More than 80 people survived, while more than 20 people died.

