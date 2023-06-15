A 13-year-old girl was shot and a woman has been arrested, Columbia police say

A woman was arrested on multiple charges after a teenage girl was shot, the Columbia Police Department said.

Iesha R. Daniel, 32, was arrested Wednesday at a Senate Street home by officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said in a news release. Police seized multiple guns from the home, including a firearm that was reported stolen from its jurisdiction, according to the release.

Daniel was taken to at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where she was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol, police said in a news release. No bond has been set and Daniel remains behind bars, jail records show.

The arrest was connected to a June 9 shooting, according to the release.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert at the Latimer Manor Apartments at 100 Lorick Circle, and found the 13-year-old female victim with a non-life threatening injury to her hand, police said. The apartment complex is in the area between North Main Street and S.C. 277.

ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

Police said they do not believe the teenager was the intended target of the shooting.

Before the shooting happened, several people — including Daniel’s juvenile relative — were fighting, according to the release. Daniel’s shot toward the crowd striking the girl, police said. Further information on the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Daniel is scheduled to appear in court on the attempted murder charge June 23, and has a July 28 date set for an appearance on the weapon possession charges, Richland County judicial records show.

This was not the first time Daniel was arrested. In 2015, she pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge, according to court records.

Another woman was previously arrested on charges connected to the June 9 shooting.

Amanda L. Jones, 31, was charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary after she unlawfully entered a neighbor’s home and assaulted her, police said. That victim did not receive life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Further information on her condition was not available.