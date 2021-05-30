A 13-year-old girl has spent 2 weeks in the hospital with 3rd degree burns after she tried to imitate a TikTok

Connor Perrett
·3 min read
TikTok app
FILE: TikTok Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

  • A 13-year-old girl from Portland has spent two weeks in the hospital with severe burns.

  • Her family told ABC News they believe she was attempting to imitate a TikTok video.

  • When her parents retrieved her phone after the incident, the TikTok app was still recording a video, her mom told the outlet.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 13-year-old girl from Portland, Oregon, has spent over two weeks in the hospital with severe third-degree burns to her body, and her family believes she was trying to replicate a viral TikTok video when she lit herself on fire.

Destini Crane has been hospitalized for more than two weeks with severe burns to her right arm and her neck, ABC News reported. Her family told the outlet she had required three skin-grafting surgeries.

"I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name," her mother, Kimberly Crane told ABC News. "So I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire."

Her sister, Andrea Crane, told the outlet that Destini had taken rubbing alcohol, a lighter, and a candle into the bathroom.

Her mom said when they found their daughter's phone after the incident, the TikTok app was open and still recording a video, according to the report. She said she believed Destini was attempting to recreate a video where someone lit a shape on fire after they drew on a mirror using a flammable liquid.

Her mother told the outlet she had to pull her daughter out of the bathroom and outside of the house where she removed her shirt that was still on fire.

"It was unreal," Kimberly told Portland's KPTV. "Heartbreaking like I don't think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible."

Destini has been in the hospital's intensive care unit since May 14. The 13-year-old has been on pain medication in the hospital and has not been fully aware of what happened, her family told ABC News.

"I know that when she wakes up and fully understands, she's probably going to freak out," Kimberly said. "But honestly I think that she's strong enough to get through it."

While TikTok has been immensely popular among teens and young adults, the app has also in the past been home to dangerous content and trends.

Last year, the company banned a challenge on the app known as the "skull breaking challenge." It involved two people kicking the legs from underneath a third, airborne person, causing them to fall over, Insider previously reported. At the time, multiple injuries had been reported from the challenge.

TikTok policy prohibits content "depicts, promotes, normalizes, or glorifies such behavior, including amateur stunts or dangerous challenges."

On some TikTok videos, TikTok moderators will apply a label informing viewers that "the action" in a video "could result in serious injury."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dad dives into river to try to save 5-year-old who fell in while fishing, TX cops say

    Officials say visibility in the water was “extremely limited.”

  • I'm an incarcerated person. I know for a fact that Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict isn't 'accountability,' it's just punishment

    In the wake of Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, the American public needs to understand the difference between accountability and punishment.

  • Anti-vaxxer sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19 complications shortly after mocking the vaccine on Facebook

    "I have an immune system," said one of the social media posts that Daniel 'Duke' Trujillo had shared shortly before his death from COVID-19.

  • Over 100 employees sued a Houston hospital for requiring COVID-19 vaccines, saying they were forced to be 'human guinea pigs'

    The workers are accusing Houston Methodist of "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs' as a condition for continued employment."

  • Plane carrying diet guru Gwen Lara, 6 others crashes into Tennessee lake; all on board presumed dead

    Diet guru Gwen Lara and her husband were among 7 people aboard a plane that crashed into a lake; authorities said there appeared to be no survivors.

  • Joe Lara Dies: ‘Tarzan: The Epic Adventures’ Star Dies In Plane Crash With Diet Guru Wife Gwen

    Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday near Nashville. He was 58 years old and was one of seven people killed in the private jet accident. Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was an American adventure drama series that aired for one season in […]

  • A 107-year-old woman who survived the Tulsa Race Massacre said she doesn't want to 'leave this earth without justice'

    Survivors - all over the age of 100 - recalled the night a white mob attacked and burned down their community, "Black Wall Street," in 1921.

  • Two friends planned weight loss surgeries in Mexico to save money. One backed out and the other - a mother of 3 - died on the operating table.

    Markita McIntyre, 34, died while receiving sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Mexico. The CDC has issued warnings about medical procedures overseas.

  • Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2! 'We're Excited to Have Another Daughter to Love'

    The stars of HGTV's Home Town are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Helen

  • Woman who admitted hitting Black and Latino kids with her car was racially motivated sentenced to 25 years in prison

    Nicole Franklin's attorney said she was experiencing severe schizophrenia and was not taking medication for it because she was pregnant.

  • Workplace death of North Dakota construction worker in 2012 lacks answers nearly a decade after he went missing, found buried at site years later

    The 30-year-old’s body was found buried less than 10 feet away from where police dug three years earlier.

  • Prince Harry Shares New Photos of Archie and Reveals His First Words

    "It's the sweetest thing but at the same time makes me really sad."

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruited over 700 mostly white full-service restaurant servers and bartenders to review a hypothetical dining scenario that randomly involved either white or Black customers. We then asked them to predict the tip that the table would leave, the likelihood that the table would exhibit undesirable dining behaviors and the quality of service they would likely provide the table. We also asked participants to fill out a survey to learn how frequently they observed anti-Black expressions of bias in their workplaces and to elicit if they harbored their own prejudices toward African Americans. Servers who either held prejudices toward African Americans, worked in a restaurant where racist remarks were frequently heard or both were significantly more likely to predict that the table with Black customers would not only tip them less but also display uncivil, demanding and dishonest behaviors. As a result, these servers also reported that they would give worse service to the Black table relative to the white one. We found no evidence of racially disparate treatment except when one of those two conditions was present: server prejudice or racist workplace words and behaviors. Why it matters The link between bias and actual discrimination is widely assumed – but rarely documented – to be responsible for the mistreatment that Black Americans continue to experience while engaging in a host of routine activities. Besides providing new evidence of this connection, our results also have important practical implications. Because surveys show that Black customers are less familiar than white people with the 15%-20% tipping norm, they do tend to tip less. Servers are thus thought to be economically motivated to give preferential service to white customers who they believe are more likely to reward their efforts. In response, some have suggested that voluntary tipping be abolished or steps be taken to eliminate the Black-white tipping difference by increasing Black customers’ familiarity with tipping norms. However, we did not find evidence of stereotyping and service discrimination in the absence of anti-Black bias, which suggests the solution to this problem is in addressing racial prejudices in the restaurant industry. What still isn’t known A drawback of our study is that we asked servers how they would think and behave under hypothetical, controlled and experimentally manipulated conditions. We can’t know for sure how this process would unfold when servers wait on actual white and Black customers. Doing so would be very challenging. And because our participants weren’t randomly selected, our ability to know how well they reflect the attitudes and workplaces of all servers and bartenders nationwide is limited. Nonetheless, prior research has documented a relationship between what people say they would do under hypothetical conditions and what they actually do when confronted with similar situations, which gives us some confidence in the real-world application of our results. What’s next Right now, we’re examining racial discrimination on the other side of the table by studying restaurant customers’ tendency to discriminate against Black servers by tipping them less than white ones. By administering a survey experiment to over 2,000 restaurant customers across the nation, our ongoing research project aims to further document this form of consumer racial discrimination. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zachary Brewster, Wayne State University. Read more:Racial discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to a 25-year-long study of familiesHow anti-black bias in white men hurts black men’s healthCan we unlearn social biases while we sleep? Zachary Brewster does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Josh Brolin Uses Daughter Westlyn's Toilet While Potty Training Her: 'The Power of Example'

    Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin are also parents to Chapel Grace, who was born on Christmas

  • A California cafe owner is charging customers a $5 fee if they wear a face mask or are 'caught bragging' about getting vaccinated

    The cafe owner previously offered a 50% discount for customers who threw their masks away, NBC News reported.

  • Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone has warned that the former president must prepare to be indicted for fraud in the coming weeks

    GOP strategist Roger Stone has predicted that Trump will be indicted imminently for "bank fraud or tax fraud," he said in an interview with InfoWars.

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage

    “Friends: The Reunion” is now streaming on HBO Max, and really, it couldn’t BE any sweeter. And while there were plenty of wonderful moments — some in the form of big reveals, some just tooth-achingly sweet — there’s one that seems to be standing out above the rest. Thanks to his penchant for sitting with his arms crossed throughout the reunion, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the sitcom, has been dubbed the Internet’s uncle. The memes started swirling early on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, LeBlanc was trending as one image of him was memed over and over. “Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen,” one person tweeted. Matt LeBlanc is your uncle at a wedding buying you too many beers and getting your name mixed up with your siblings while rolling his eyes lovingly at your aunt drunkenly flailing to Dancing Queen pic.twitter.com/RjxxIIX5RI— Gav (@miracleofsound) May 29, 2021 Matt LeBlanc looks like your uncle who will still be sharing the Matt LeBlanc meme on Facebook 6 months from now. pic.twitter.com/amZuj8DVkO— Trinity Collidge Guy (@GlassHalfArsed) May 29, 2021 But more specifically, LeBlanc has drawn specific comparisons to people’s Irish uncle. "And sure, haven't you a big job in Dublin?" #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/SIy1xti1vV— David T Corry (@DCorry1) May 29, 2021 Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ— BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021 Sitting around with the family Christmas night after the last few drinks and leftovers are finished off. “That’s it now lads, all over for another year!” #MattLeBlanc pic.twitter.com/bdAH52SicU— Leona Kane (@Leonaa_x) May 29, 2021 Some even PhotoShopped LeBlanc into pub scenes, where he does admittedly fit in pretty seamlessly. Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN— Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021 Even the Dublin Airport got in on the fun. “Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.)” the airport’s account posted. Jaysus, I have to get up at 4am to collect the daughter from up above @DublinAirport. (Secretly, he’s more excited than the time he was on the Just a Minute Quiz.) #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/xFcdtHmrrz— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2021 And how does LeBlanc feel about his adoption by Irish Twitter? Well, for Irish Twitter, it doesn’t really matter. Matt LeBlanc tearfully: But I’m an Actor! I live in Los Angeles!The People of Ireland: No. Your name is Paudie. You live in Roscommon. You love Pints and GAA and you’re everyone’s uncle now.— Conor 🇵🇸 (@Erne_Kid) May 29, 2021 In years to come Matt LeBlanc will be utterly perplexed at the role he played in the reunification of Ireland.— Sheamus #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@CIndoctrinator) May 29, 2021 Read original story Matt LeBlanc Has Become the Internet’s ‘Irish Uncle’ After ‘Friends’ Reunion Footage At TheWrap

  • Mindy Kaling calls throwback photo of Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc her 'sexual awakening'

    After Thursday's reunion, Kaling shared a photo of the Friends stars from 1994.

  • Singaporean woman, 95, dies of COVID-19 infection, linked to airport cluster

    A 95-year-old Singaporean woman died on Sunday (30 May) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health said on the same day.