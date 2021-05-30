A 13-year-old girl has spent 2 weeks in the hospital with 3rd degree burns after she tried to imitate a TikTok

FILE: TikTok Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

A 13-year-old girl from Portland has spent two weeks in the hospital with severe burns.

Her family told ABC News they believe she was attempting to imitate a TikTok video.

When her parents retrieved her phone after the incident, the TikTok app was still recording a video, her mom told the outlet.

A 13-year-old girl from Portland, Oregon, has spent over two weeks in the hospital with severe third-degree burns to her body, and her family believes she was trying to replicate a viral TikTok video when she lit herself on fire.

Destini Crane has been hospitalized for more than two weeks with severe burns to her right arm and her neck, ABC News reported. Her family told the outlet she had required three skin-grafting surgeries.

"I was in the living room talking with my mom, and I heard her scream my name," her mother, Kimberly Crane told ABC News. "So I went and opened the bathroom door and everything was on fire. Destini was on fire. Things in the bathroom were on fire."

Her sister, Andrea Crane, told the outlet that Destini had taken rubbing alcohol, a lighter, and a candle into the bathroom.

Her mom said when they found their daughter's phone after the incident, the TikTok app was open and still recording a video, according to the report. She said she believed Destini was attempting to recreate a video where someone lit a shape on fire after they drew on a mirror using a flammable liquid.

Her mother told the outlet she had to pull her daughter out of the bathroom and outside of the house where she removed her shirt that was still on fire.

"It was unreal," Kimberly told Portland's KPTV. "Heartbreaking like I don't think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible."

Destini has been in the hospital's intensive care unit since May 14. The 13-year-old has been on pain medication in the hospital and has not been fully aware of what happened, her family told ABC News.

"I know that when she wakes up and fully understands, she's probably going to freak out," Kimberly said. "But honestly I think that she's strong enough to get through it."

While TikTok has been immensely popular among teens and young adults, the app has also in the past been home to dangerous content and trends.

Last year, the company banned a challenge on the app known as the "skull breaking challenge." It involved two people kicking the legs from underneath a third, airborne person, causing them to fall over, Insider previously reported. At the time, multiple injuries had been reported from the challenge.

TikTok policy prohibits content "depicts, promotes, normalizes, or glorifies such behavior, including amateur stunts or dangerous challenges."

On some TikTok videos, TikTok moderators will apply a label informing viewers that "the action" in a video "could result in serious injury."

