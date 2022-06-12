13-year-old in hospital after suffering gun shot wound

A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after suffering a gun shot wound to the arm.

Officers received a call of a victim who was shot at the 2100 block of Rose Street around 6:45 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unclear how they were shot.

Police are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with WPXI for more updates.

