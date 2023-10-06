13-year-old Hyattsville girl shot while on trampoline; police searching for drive-by shooters

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the Prince George's County Police Department received a call notifying them that a young girl had been shot.

The 13-year-old is now at a local hospital and her family told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively, they hope she recovers.

The weather was beautiful, and the 13-year-old was enjoying it by jumping on a trampoline in front of her house in Hyattsville. Her dog was sitting nearby.

But things took a turn when a witness said a red car drove up with at least two people inside. The car stopped on the 5600 block of Hamilton Street around 6:30 p.m., and the people inside opened fire.

The young girl was struck police said, and her scared dog ran off in fear.

The car sped away before officers arrived at the residence.

Police roped off the entire neighborhood as they went from house to house, interviewing potential witnesses, collecting crime scene evidence, and searching for possible surveillance video.

FOX 5 spoke to the brother of the 13-year-old girl who was shot — with permission from his grandmother.

He told us the situation is "devastating" and it "hurts."

"I hope she pulls through," he said.

At this point, he was unsure who would want to shoot at his house, but he said this type of violence has become "reality."

Prince George’s County police are searching for the shooters.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old girl is expected to survive, but her family says she is traumatized.