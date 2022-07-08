13-year-old charged in fatal shooting outside Kroger on Camp Bowie Blvd. in Fort Worth
A 13-year-old is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Fort Worth Kroger grocery store last month, police said.
The shooting occurred June 22 around 7:41 a.m. at the Kroger at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd.
Officers responding to the scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Spenser Joseph Slavik, was taken to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he died.
Police said they detained three male juveniles and that a 13-year-old was charged with murder.
The juvenile’s name or arrest warrant affidavit were not released due to his age.