A 13-year-old Kendall girl is missing. Miami-Dade police want help finding her

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Nobody has seen Kendall girl Isabella Companioni since around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Miami-Dade police sent out a call for public help 11:55 Tuesday night in finding the 13-year-old who had been missing for a day.

Isabella is five-foot-four and 100 pounds, and is missing from the 9000 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue.

Anyone who knows Isabella’s whereabouts now or in the time since she’s been missing should call Miami-Dade police special victims bureau/missing person’s squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

Mother killed, her 3-year-old daughter hurt in drive-by shooting in SW Dade, cops say

