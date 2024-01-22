13-year-old killed in hunting accident, South Carolina officials say

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The teenager died Sunday afternoon in Orangeburg County, SCDNR said on social media.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the child.

Officers learned that the boy and a friend were squirrel hunting on private property when one shot the other, according to SCDNR.

The death is being investigated by SCDNR.

Further information about where and when the shooting happened was not available.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones,” SCDNR said in the social media post.

