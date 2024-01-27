13-year-old killed in shooting in Chesterfield County, deputies say

A 13-year-old boy has died following a shooting Friday evening in the Pageland area, according to reports from WPDE.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting on Bennett Road.

He later died Saturday morning, according to reports from WPDE.

ALSO READ: Multiple killed, injured in south Charlotte shooting

Deputies said the State Law Enforcement Division will be assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 843-287-0235.

VIDEO: Multiple killed, injured in south Charlotte shooting



