13-year-old was killed and two of his friends are charged, South Carolina police say

A 13-year-old was killed Sunday and two of his friends are facing charges, the Sumter Police Department said.

Akeem Pugh is the teen who was fatally shot, police said Monday in a news release.

At about noon Sunday, officers responded to a call about a shooting outside of a Flamingo Road home, according to the release.

At the scene, officers found the injured teen next to a car parked at the home, police said. The officers provided medical aid until Pugh was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the release.

A 12-year-old who was with Pugh was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact, police said. Their names are not being made public because of their ages.

Both juveniles are being held at a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility, police said.

Information about what led to the shooting was not available, but police said they are continuing to investigate Pugh’s death

An autopsy has been scheduled for this week, according to the release.