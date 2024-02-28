13-year-old listed as ‘endangered’ after going missing in Orlando

Authorities are ramping up the search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday from an Orlando neighborhood.

A team of more than 50 people has been deployed to search for Madeline Soto, who was last seen in the Hunter’s Creek subdivision near Town Loop Boulevard and Hunters Park Lane, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which maintains a missing persons database, listed Madeline as “endangered.” She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black shorts and white Crocs, according to a bulletin.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for Madeline’s safety, and our teams have been working around the clock in this investigation. We will send out any substantive updates as we get them,” the statement said.

Anyone who sees her or has information of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.