13-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with homicide in 10 year-old girl's death

Prosecutors have charged a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy with homicide in the shooting death earlier this month of 10-year-old Trinity Johnson.

Trinity died Dec. 18 from gunshot injuries she sustained Dec. 13 inside a home on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The boy appeared in a virtual hearing Thursday in a Milwaukee County courtroom and was formally charged with second-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon by someone under 18.

The shooting was reported on the 3900 block of West Hampton Avenue. Police haven't detailed how the incident unfolded, but said a 13-year-old had been arrested and the matter had been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

Court Commissioner J.C. Moore ordered a medical evaluation so the teen could meet with a psychiatrist. Moore also ordered the teen to remain in custody.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

The death is likely Milwaukee’s 21st child homicide of 2023, according to police data as of Nov. 30. Of those, 19 were committed with firearms.

In Milwaukee, child gun victimization has doubled in the years since the pandemic. From 2016 through 2019, about nine children died by homicide every year and 49 were injured in shootings, according to data from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee boy, 13, charged with killing 10 year-old Trinity Johnson