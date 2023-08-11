13-year-old motorcyclist leads police on high-speed chase — to his home, CA cops say

A 13-year-old was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed motorcycle chase, according to a California sheriff’s department.

A deputy tried to pull a motorcyclist over for a traffic violation on Aug. 9, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an Aug. 10 news release.

The rider, however, did not stop, and led deputies on a nearly 8-mile-long chase through the streets of Hesperia, reaching speeds of 65 mph and ignoring “multiple stop signs,” the sheriff’s department said.

The chase ends after the rider drove to his home and then ran inside, deputies said.

Deputies said they detained the rider, who they learned was a 13-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested and is facing charges of evading a police officer with disregard for public safety and evading an officer by driving opposite of traffic, deputies said. He was booked into juvenile detention.

Hesperia is about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

