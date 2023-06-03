13-year-old murder case drags on

Jun. 3—MOREHEAD — Several delays have prevented an acquittal or conviction in the case of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old in 2010.

The most recent postponement was pinned on Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Ison's conflicting schedule and the Attorney General's office for not sending a stand-in prosecutor.

Brian Gallagher, 43, of Hillsboro, was charged with murder and first-degree child abuse. The charges stem from the death of Tiea Jones' toddler. Gallagher and Jones were dating at the time.

According to previous reports, Gallagher's attorney, Michael Curtis, argued the child died as a result of being kicked by a calf, rupturing his colon.

Curtis previously stated three hospitals prematurely released the child, missing the fact that his colon was rupture. However, the prosecution argued physicians testified they found signs of abuse on the child.

Jones was also charged in the case and she pleaded guilty to an Alford plea to an amended charge of second-degree criminal abuses in 2016.

Gallagher has voiced his innocence since the beginning, proclaiming he will not plead guilty to a crime he did not commit.

On Friday, Gallagher appeared along with Curtis in Rowan County Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference.

Ison raised the issue of a conflict with the currently set trial, saying he had another trial set to begin in a neighboring county at the same time.

Rowan Circuit Judge David Barber said in his experience as a prosecutor in the past, the AG's office was responsible for appointing prosecutors in such situations.

Curtis told Barber they had already tried that approach with little to no response despite Ison doing everything he could to facilitate the issue.

Barber said he would reach out to the AG himself if need be to resolve the problem, as the case has dragged on entirely too long.

As of Friday the trial was determined to be a lengthy one, requiring at least 10 days for both sides to present argument.

Another pre-trial conference was penciled for Dec 1 with a trial set for March 2024.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com