13-year-old Pennsylvania gunman charged with fatally shooting 12-year-old after mom joke

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy has been formally charged with shooting a 12-year-old in the back of his head after the victim took exception to a comment the alleged killer made about his mother, according to police.

Nolan Grove was arraigned on multiple counts, including third-degree murder Tuesday, in the killing of Kain Heiland. Those charges come nearly four months after a witness told police Grove made a comment about Heiland’s mom, prompting the 12-year-old to tell the teenager to shut up, according to Pennsylvania station WGAL.

Authorities believe the gunman then fired a shot into the victim’s head in the southeast Pennsylvania town of Red Lion on April 1.

The York Dispatch reported in May that prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Grove should remain in juvenile detention while waiting to be charged as an adult.

Grove has a Sept. 25 court date, where he’ll also answer to charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

Both boys, along with a third child, had been playing together throughout the day before the killing occurred. The third boy, also a teenager, said Grove was in possession of a .380-caliber handgun that allegedly came from the shooter’s nearby home. Security footage from one of the children’s houses reportedly shows Grove training the firearm’s laser scope on Heiland.

The three boys reportedly participated in a FaceTime call with a fourth child, during which the shooter was also filmed aiming the gun at the 12-year-old. The teenager on that call told authorities he heard a gunshot.

According to the York Dispatch, separate witnesses told investigators Grove pointed a gun at people during a dispute involving a scooter on the day Heiland was shot and stated he wasn’t afraid to use the weapon.