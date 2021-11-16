13-year-old pleads guilty in Memphis school shooting, will be released to youth treatment program

The student who allegedly shot a classmate in a South Memphis school building pleaded guilty in a Juvenile Court hearing Tuesday. He will be released Tuesday afternoon and then begin a treatment program.

The 13-year-old appeared in court Tuesday, facing a charge for criminal attempted first-degree murder. During a previous hearing on Oct. 12, his case was continued, according to a spokesperson for the court.

He initially appeared on video before a judge the day after the shooting took place, and Chief Magistrate David. S. Walker ordered he remain detained.

Emory Hammonds, the father of the victim, also 13, has been vocal since the shooting with a message of mercy. His son returned to school within a week of being shot.

"In the midst of accountability," Hammonds has said, "I want us to remember mercy."

Victim returned to school shortly after shooting

The shooting took place shortly after class began at Cummings K-8 School on a Thursday morning, Sept. 30, officials said. In the first court appearance, prosecutor Christopher West said the 13-year-old facing charges had given a statement to police that he and the victim had been fighting for a while, so they met in a stairwell.

During the first hearing, West said surveillance video showed the victim and alleged shooter met in a stairwell and that the accused boy went behind a door, pulled the gun out of his pocket and then extended his arm and shot the victim.

Hammonds' son was shot in the abdomen. The boy accused of the shooting left the school, but his mother later took him to a police precinct — Raines precinct — then the boy gave a confession at Crump precinct, which has jurisdiction over the area where the shooting happened, West said.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer or another adult present when he confessed.

Hammonds' son, the victim, was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital moments after Hammonds arrived to the school. He went into surgery and was home and back to school by the following Tuesday, a string of events Hammonds described as "a miracle from God."

Later that same Tuesday, Hammonds met with the alleged shooter's family and the leader of Shelby County Schools, Joris Ray.

During the hour-long meeting, the families prayed and Hammonds wanted to make sure there wasn’t any lasting animosity.

“Tell your son I love him,” Hammonds said he told the other boy’s mom.

About a week after the shooting, SCS announced that former Memphis Police Department Director Toney Armstrong would lead a review of the district's safety measures and consider a district-based law enforcement team of school resource officers.

The district instructed The Commercial Appeal to file a records request for the details of the contract with Armstrong, who is currently the director of security at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The records request has not been fulfilled.

The district said later in October that Armstrong would complete his safety assessment by late December, and that interview opportunities about the review would not be available until then.

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

