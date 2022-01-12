13-year-old pointed fake gun at Fort Worth student’s face at school bus stop, police say

A teenage boy reported that a 13-year-old student pointed a gun at his face, then stepped on a school bus and headed for a Fort Worth middle school, authorities said Wednesday.

A Fort Worth school official said the weapon turned out to be a BB gun and school officials took the appropriate action.

School officials did not provide details on what action was taken against the student.

The incident began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Oak Grove Court North in Fort Worth.

A 911 caller reported their 13-year-old son was at the bus stop when another 13-year-old pulled out a handgun, pointed it and then got on the bus to school, according to a police call log.

The call log identified the school as Leadership Academy at Forest Oak Middle School.

A preliminary Fort Worth police reported indicated that the student may have pointed the BB gun at another student on the bus.

The bus driver pulled over and a school officer met with the child, Fort Worth police said.

The child was released to his parents and the 13-year-old is listed as a suspect in a police report, authorities said.