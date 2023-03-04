13-year-old pulled out BB gun before being shot in front of father, Gwinnett police say

New details are being released about what led up to a shooting that claimed a 13-year-old Gwinnett County boy’s life.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson learned Friday that one person has been taken into custody in connection to Jaeden Travis’ death.

Manuel Ramirez has been charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a pistol/revolver by persons under 18.

Currently, no murder charges are being filed in Jaeden Travis’ death.

Johnson also learned that Jaeden Travis reportedly pulled out a BB gun before being shot.

Harold Travis, the boy’s father, told Channel 2 Action News that his son had been having problems with another boy in the neighborhood for months.

“They set up my son to kill him,” said Harold Travis. “They came over here, they jumped him one time. I had to jump in the fight because that’s my baby, it’s just senseless.”

Harold Travis said the same group showed up at his home on Feb. 15. When they pulled up, he says his son ran outside armed with a BB gun, but the others had a real gun.

Jaeden Travis was shot in the street and died at the hospital from his injuries.

“They just destroyed my life when they took my son and shot him,” Harold Travis said.

