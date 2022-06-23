13-year-old robs man at gunpoint — and his mom helps, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana teen was charged in connection with an armed robbery scheme, and police say his mother was in on it.

Laura Curtis, 34, and her 13-year-old son were arrested after they’re accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Houma last week, according to a police news release. Both face charges, including armed robbery.

Officers responded Sunday, June 19, to reports of a robbery along Grand Caillou Road, police said. The victim told police he had hailed a ride with a woman to cash his check at a local business.

Once there, he said an unknown person got in the car, robbed him at gun point and demanded the woman drive him to Memory Lane, the release states. The suspect eventually got out and ran into a neighborhood nearby.

“After further investigation, it was found that the female driver ... was actually an accomplice to the robbery and the suspect with the firearm was her 13 year old son,” police wrote in a news release.

Curtis was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where she remains held on a $100,000 bond as of June 23, online records show. Her son was taken to a youth detention center and charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and armed robbery, police said.

Houma is about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Couple films video flaunting $100 bills after robbing Georgia bank at gunpoint, feds say

Robbers hide in Indiana Porta-Potty. Cops find their guns in the worst possible place

Would-be robber killed by woman fleeing drive-thru after hearing gunfire, Texas cops say