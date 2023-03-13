13-year-old Russian girl who drew anti-war picture faces removal from father’s home

Maria Moskaleva drew a picture of a woman with a Ukrainian flag and shielding her child from rockets

The father of a Russian teenager who drew an anti-war picture at school faces having his child taken away from him.

Alexei Moskalev, who has also been detained for his own anti-war comments, is accused of shirking parental duties by local authorities.

Child services of the provincial town of Yefremov, 290 kilometres south of Moscow, urged a court to “limit” his parental rights to 13-year-old Maria, a volunteer group said on Monday.

The court case, the first of its kind in modern Russia, has echoes of the Stalin era when children of the so-called “enemies of the people” were placed into orphanages while their parents were sent to labour or re-education camps.

Over 100,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the move.

The family first got in trouble last April when Maria went to an art class in her school where a teacher asked the children to draw something in support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Maria’s father Alexei Moskalev said the school’s arts teacher and principal were unnerved by his daughter’s drawing

The Year 8 student drew a picture, showing a woman standing underneath a Ukrainian flag, shielding her child from rockets flying towards them, with a Russian flag painted below.

Mr Moskalev in an interview with OVD-Info earlier this year said the school’s arts teacher and principal were unnerved by the girl’s drawing.

“They kept saying: ‘You see what you’ve been teaching your child? Just look what she drew’,” he said, quoting a conversation when he was summoned to the school the following day.

“(Maria and I) were led into the police car and students were watching. It was as if we were terrorists who were being detained.”

Police scoured through Mr Moskalev’s social media and found a video captioned “The Russian army rapists among us”.

A local court found him guilty of “discrediting the Russian armed forces”, a vague term authorities have been using to go after all forms of anti-war protests and fined him 32,000 rubles (£350).

Alexei Moskalev has not seen his daughter Maria since security services brought charges of ‘discrediting’ the Russian army

The family soon left Yefremov for another small town a 90-minute car drive away as the girl, who reportedly had panic attacks and was afraid of going to school, switched to homeschooling.

In December, security services raided the Moskalevs’ new home and brought criminal charges of “discrediting” the Russian army against the single father.

The man was arrested at his home on March 1.

Maria told an activist friend in a video: “He was just about to go to work - and the police showed up at the flat and just took him away.”

Maria, whose mother does not have custody over her, was sent to a temporary child facility earlier this month.

The court ordered a house arrest for the man, but child services did not return Maria home and have been blocking activists’ attempts to visit her or even pass her a mobile phone to call her father.

In its petition quoted by local media, the Tula region’s child services ruled to place Maria under temporary protection away from her father whom it described as a “bad influence on her moral and spiritual education”. They also cited the girl’s poor grades.

State’s ‘revenge’ for anti-war position

Limiting parental rights is a temporary injunction that is supposed to be revisited six months later. If the parents are found engaging in the same behaviour, child services can file a lawsuit to strip them of parental rights altogether.

Viktor Shenderovich, a renowned Russian writer living in exile, described the proceedings as the state’s “revenge” for the family’s anti-war position and an extension of the machine of repression that Vladimir Putin has been overseeing.

With the likes of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, “Putin is dealing personally”, Mr Shenderovich told the Khodorkovsky Live channel, “but here this is clearly not about Putin himself”.

“It’s the machine of repression he built that has to keep going and get more vicious just to show how efficient it is.”

Svetlana Davydova, head of the local Commission for Children’s Rights, insisted that the lawsuit is not related to the man’s anti-war stance and accused the father of “violating the child’s rights” by not doing enough to keep her in school and also for getting fined for a misdemeanour.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.