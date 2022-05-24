13-Year-Old Sedar Soares 'Brought Back To Life' To Help Dutch Police Solve His 2003 Murder Case

With the success of crime-based shows, there is no doubt that people are intrigued by the technology and skills that come with solving complicated incidents. Often on these shows, viewers are presented with evidence that could lead to the successful closing of a case. In other instances, what’s commonly available to the detectives and search agents isn’t enough.

Dutch police have decided that the evidence available to them from a 2003 murder was not sufficient. The police unit created a deepfake video of the slain victim to help aid in the case.

A Plea For Help

According to the BBC, Dutch police used AI technology to recreate a video representation of then 13-year-old Sedar Soares. He was slain in 2003 outside of the Rotterdam metro station while playing with friends. To date, the young teen’s killer has not been found.

The deepfake technology eerily shows Soares walking through a field with a soccer ball. In it, he’s surrounded by family and friends, teachers, and more, according to a sibling narrating the film.

“Somebody must know who murdered my darling brother. That’s why he has been brought back to life for this film,” the family voice cries out.

Hope Remains

Dutch police officers believe that the teen was not involved in any crime and that his death resulted from being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police officers are hopeful that the technology will help witnesses come forth with information 19 years after Soares’ tragic death. At this time, Daan Annergarn of the National Communication Investigation Team with the Dutch police believes science and technology is the best option to help move forward with this case.

“We know better and better how cold cases can be solved. Science shows that it works to hit witnesses and the perpetrator in the heart with a personal call to share information. What better way to do that than to let Sedar and his family do the talking?” he said in a Dutch Police news release.