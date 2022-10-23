13-year-old in serious condition after being shot in Athens neighborhood, police say

Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Essex Court.

Once officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy had been shot.

Authorities believe that another juvenile in the home got hold of a gun and fired it, striking the 13-year-old.

The teen with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Officials did not say where the boy was shot at or if the juvenile is facing charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ACCPD at 706-613-3330.

