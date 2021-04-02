13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD
"He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.
The woman, who was with her child, had just parked her car when the two suddenly appeared and started demanding her keys.
A couple visiting the South Korean gallery painted over the piece thinking it was participatory art.
According to a tweet posted on Friday, HPD is now conducting an investigation into the case.
U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company line up to take part in morning team development exercises Nov. 7, 2002 in Fort Benning, Ga. Over 24,000 soldiers every year go through U.S. Army basic training at Fort Benning. The U.S. Army has suspended several drill instructors after they allegedly sexually assaulted a female soldier going through training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. On Friday, the Intercept reported that the trainee alleged she was assaulted by a total of 22 service members.
A group of four people robbed an elderly Asian couple in Oakland, California on Monday, but not before their machete-wielding son was able to chase them away. Surveillance footage shows the thieves yanking off a gold necklace from the mother and reaching inside the father’s pockets for his cell phone and keys while the pair remained helpless. Oakland police have not released any more information about this case.
Karl Jordan, a man accused of killing rap pioneer Jam Master Jay pleaded not guilty to additional drug charges in connection with the case.
A Houston mom, her children and her nephew are now facing life in prison on sex trafficking charges.
Police are still looking for the woman, who was last seen leaving the restaurant in a gray four-door sedan.
The 34-year-old actor announced his departure on Friday, explaining he needed time to "focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family."
Jack in the Box recently shocked fans when it announced that it would be discontinuing its most popular menu item: the Sourdough Jack. The sourdough burger would be permanently removed from the menu, the company posted on its social media on Tuesday, and fans were encouraged to say goodbye. However, some followers quickly caught on that the announcement was nothing but an attempt at an April Fool's Day joke. A successful one? We'll let you be the judges of that.If you're a fan of the Sourdough Jack—which is in its thirtieth year and predates Burger King's popular Sourdough King by more than two decades—the announcement of its retirement would have come as a major surprise. The California-based burger chain had made no previous mentions of menu changes, and with National Sourdough Bread Day upon us, the news seemed to be coming at the worst possible time.RELATED: 9 Best Limited-Time Fast Foods on Menus Right NowJack, the fictional CEO and spokesperson of Jack in the Box, took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to break the devastating news. "Hate to sour your day, but sadly I'm taking the Sourdough Jack off our menu," read the Tweet. Some fans saw through it quickly: "Dumb April Fools stunt, Jack," remarked one user. But others openly expressed frustration and surprise. "What!?! Why ?!? This is the only thing that kept me going back," exclaimed another.Matters were only made worse by the seemingly boilerplate responses customers received in response to their complaints. "This wasn't an easy decision, but we hope you'll stay in the Box with the rest of our delicious menu!" the company consoled one customer, unconvincingly. Fans were even led to believe that Jack in the Box, in retiring the sandwich, was admitting defeat to Sourdough rival Burger King. It was, all in all, a rough 48 hours for fans of the West Coast franchise.It all came to a head earlier this week, however, when the Jack in the Box Twitter announced that the menu change was an April Fool's Day joke—in celebration both of the Sourdough Jack's thirtieth year and National Sourdough Bread Day. After breaking the news, Jack patched things up with his fans with an offer of a free Sourdough Jack with qualifying purchases made on the Jack app. Nobody likes being fooled, but who can say no to a free sourdough burger?For more on the latest fast-food trends, check out the 6 Most Anticipated Fast-Food Menu Items Launching This Year. And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.
A year-long, nationwide French effort to uncover and combat sexual violence in sports has identified more than 400 coaches, teachers and others suspected of abuse or covering it up. Most of the victims were under 15, according to data released Friday by the sports ministry. The alleged abuse included sexual assault, harassment or other violence.
The barrier much maligned by GOP lawmakers was removed just days before Friday's deadly vehicle attack on the complex.
A 22-year-old died after the woman “recklessly” injected silicone into her buttocks, officials say.
An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs, according to police and a son of the store's owners. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday at a business named Plaza Sundries, which is near the Charlotte Transit Center. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass on the refrigerators.
It’s official: We’ve seen the last of the Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton. Netflix (via Lady Whistledown) announced Friday that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning as Simon Basset in Season 2. The move was widely expected considering Season 2 will take a literal and figurative page from Julia Quinn’s second book and center on […]
NEW YORK — For New York City’s economy, the last 12 months have amounted to one long, brutal winter. The pandemic forced the shutdown of most of the city’s businesses, wiped out hundreds of thousands of jobs and kept away tens of millions of tourists. By many measures, the nation’s biggest city suffered the greatest losses and faces one of the longest and steepest climbs back. Shows will not return to Broadway stages until after Labor Day, and many workers will not begin commuting to the office and buying lunch at the corner deli for months, if they return at all. But for the first time since the city went on lockdown late last March, there are palpable signs of rebirth, fueled by a growing supply of COVID-19 vaccines and an impending gusher of federal aid to City Hall, the schools, the transit system, restaurants and theaters. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Shoots of the budding optimism pop up almost daily: The Mandarin Oriental Hotel overlooking Central Park called back workers for a reopening this week. Union Square Café, a popular Manhattan restaurant that had been closed for months, is feeding diners again. Fans were in the stands again when the New York Yankees opened their season in the Bronx on Thursday, though limited to one-fifth of the seats. The city’s outlook has improved as result of the latest stimulus bill, financial analysts say, which included about $6 billion in direct aid to the city government, $6.5 billion to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and $4 billion to the city’s public schools. “There’s a lot of cash that’s going to come in fairly quickly here,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It’s going to provide big pops to places that have been more or less shut down.” The federal aid will help solve some of the city’s biggest short-term problems, including huge drops in revenue from property and sales taxes and fares that the MTA, which runs the subway, buses and two commuter rails, is heavily dependent on. Still, the road to full recovery will be long and steep, business leaders and analysts say. Entire industries, including the arts, hotels and restaurants, were decimated, with thousands of businesses closing for good. Tourism, a pillar of the economy, is years away from rebounding, according to forecasts. And many companies are making at least some remote work a permanent feature, raising questions about the future of Manhattan without legions of office workers. “The city still has a ways to go,” said Ana Champeny, director of city studies for the Citizens Budget Commission. “You’ve got to get commuters back in Midtown and downtown, the business district. You’ve got to get restaurants and theaters reopened.” The infusion of federal aid has provided some reason for hope. The MTA has gone from threatening to sharply reduce service and lay off workers to promising to restore 24-hour subway service, which was suspended during the pandemic. Many restaurants that struggled to survive through a monthslong ban on indoor dining can try to recoup losses and the costs of adapting to pandemic restrictions. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader from New York, said the aid that will flow to New York state and its residents from the stimulus bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, amounted to nearly $100 billion. Mayor Bill de Blasio will lay out a plan for spending the direct aid when he presents his budget in April, said a spokeswoman, Laura Feyer. The mayor said the aid would enable the city “to finally overcome the massive revenue loss and to serve our people, keep our workforce strong, bring our city back.” The direct local aid “can put the city on solid fiscal footing,” said Champeny, though the city still faces large budget deficits in future years. “It is an incredibly generous package that will definitely start the rebuild.” The rebuild faces formidable challenges. The New York metropolitan area lost more than 1 million jobs in 2020, close to double the Los Angeles area’s loss and triple the Chicago area’s, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. (The city’s official unemployment rate rose to 12.9% in February, more than double the national rate, which was 6.2% in February and fell to 6% in March.) The job losses fell harder on those who were clinging to the lower rungs of the city’s economic ladder. Low-paying jobs that cannot be done from home accounted for most of the losses, and many may not come back for years, if ever, economists said. New York was especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s economic pummeling because of its heavy reliance on tourists and business travelers to fill hotel beds and seats in restaurants, theaters and stadiums. The number of foreign visitors to New York is not expected to reach its 2019 level before 2025, according to the city’s tourism promotion agency. New York’s office towers are still largely empty, and the exodus of office workers from Manhattan — many of whom are not expected to return until the last half of the year — has crippled merchants and significantly reduced the value of much of the city’s commercial real estate, which will translate into a big drop in sales and property tax revenue. The city’s Independent Budget Office projected that the city’s recovery would remain “fragile and tentative for many more months.” Though a snapback in hiring this year and next would replace about 400,000 of the jobs the city lost, the budget office said that by the end of 2024 New York would still not have as many jobs as it did before the pandemic started. More than 200 of the city’s 700 hotels remain closed, leaving thousands of workers still unemployed, said Vijay Dandapani, chief executive of the Hotel Association of New York City. “My industry fell off a cliff on March 22 last year,” he said. Many hotel operators have received no federal aid during the pandemic, and nearly half are in default on their mortgages, Dandapani said. More than 40 hotels have fallen behind on their property tax payments to the city, which could put them in “a downward spiral” that they cannot escape, he added. But even the beleaguered hotel business is seeing glimmers of recovery. The Mandarin Oriental rehired more than 100 members of the Hotel Trades Council union for its reopening on Thursday, the hotel’s manager, Susanne Hatje, said. The Mandarin is offering discounted rates starting at $716 per night, 20% below prepandemic prices. The nearby Park Hyatt also reopened on Thursday, and other hotels are expected to join the trend as tourists trickle back. During the week that ended March 20, the city’s hotels had an occupancy rate of 50.8%, the highest in more than a year, according to STR, an industry research firm. Tourism may start to pick up slightly by late summer if fans return to the stands at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens. And if delegates come back to Manhattan in September for the United Nations General Assembly, hotels may fill more rooms. The city’s tourism promotion agency, NYC & Co., has forecast that the number of visitors will climb to 38 million this year, up from about 23 million in 2020, but still down about 40% from a record high level in 2019. Despite the city’s precarious situation, E.J. McMahon, founder of the Empire Center, a conservative research group, said he was wary about the extraordinary amount of federal aid flowing to the region. The pandemic’s impact on New York’s economy appears to be much deeper and longer lasting than the effects of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack two decades ago, he said. “There’s going to be a hangover from this, a significant hangover.” Still, McMahon questioned, “What it is that government can do to actually re-create the economy?” Many of the lost jobs, such as cleaning hotel rooms and serving food, did not require much skill or extensive training, he said. “There’s a lot of potential here for problems and abuse of the money.” But James A. Parrott, an economist at the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School, argued that the city should use some of the federal aid to retrain workers who have lost their jobs. “Tens of thousands of jobs will permanently disappear, and the city needs to do more to preserve the businesses that are trying to hang on,” Parrott said. “The city has never had a challenge on this scale before.” The restaurant business is one important part of New York’s private-sector economy that will benefit directly from the stimulus bill. The bill included more than $28 billion for restaurants across the nation that have been among the businesses worst hit by the pandemic’s economic fallout. A sizable chunk of that aid will likely go to New York’s restaurants because they experienced some of the longest and most severe restrictions, said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, a trade group. A recent survey by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group, estimated that 5,000 restaurants in the city had shut down for good during the pandemic. “This will save countless restaurants and jobs,” Rigie said. “It’s horrible that restaurants had to wait a year for this funding, but better late than never.” While it may take some time, “the city is going to see a big revival,” Zandi said. “It’s going to come roaring back.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company
The driver is seen in a video striking several people outside the Taco Bell before crashing into the glass of the restaurant.
No, you're not seeing things. The Viper did go out of production four years ago.
Google has been accused of profiting from people looking up suicide methods after a Telegraph investigation found the tech giant advertising rope in its search results. The adverts were found directing searchers to an Amazon page promoting ‘low prices for rope’ in a number of searches related to suicide. The findings were condemned as "monetising misery" by the charity set up in the name of schoolgirl Molly Russell. The Silicon Valley giant is also facing calls from a grieving sister, who lost her brother to suicide last year, to provide stronger prompts to mental health services for vulnerable people searching suicide. Google said it “works hard” to block adverts from appearing against sensitive search terms. An investigation by The Telegraph found these adverts appearing on multiple occasions when terms connected to suicide were entered into the search engine. Adverts were also seen on videos on YouTube, which is owned by Google. The Molly Rose Foundation, a charity set up after 14-year-old Molly Russell, pictured below, took her life in 2017 after viewing suicide and self-harm material online, said the adverts underlined ‘urgent’ need for ministers to pass the long-awaited Duty of Care Bill to hold tech giants accountable for harmful content.