13-year-old shot in the chest during fight, Atlanta police say

A teenager is recovering after officials say he was shot in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday, just before 10 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot on Sims Street SW.

When officers arrived, they located a 13-year-old who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim had gotten into a dispute with someone on Roy Street SW that quickly escalated to gunfire. After being shot, the teen went around the corner to Sims Street SW, where police found him.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

