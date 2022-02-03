13-year-old shot in east Durham, second juvenile shooting in Triangle this week

A 13-year-old was injured Wednesday night after being shot at an east Durham apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a complex in the 300 block of Junction Road, just before midnight, and found a juvenile male shot in the leg inside an apartment.

The victim has been hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries and there were no other injuries.

The Durham Police Department is investigating the shooting, in which three apartments were damaged by gunfire, including the one where the victim was found, authorities said in a news release.

Police were told there were several shots fired in the parking lot of the complex. No arrests have been made.

The incident is the second juvenile shooting this week. A minor was shot in the leg in Wake Forest earlier Wednesday on the 800 block of North Main Street, The News & Observer reported.

Anyone with information about the Durham shooting is asked to call Investigator Jorgenson at 919-560-4454, ext. 29534 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers can remain anonymous.