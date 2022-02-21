13-year-old shot in Fairborn Sunday, another teen arrested

Feb. 21—A 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday in Fairborn and police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on a felonious assault charge.

Fairborn police and medics were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the 300 block of East Whittier Avenue. Officers found the girl who had been shot inside a home and she was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Fairborn Police Department.

"A juvenile suspect was located and arrested by the Fairborn Police Department. That juvenile suspect is currently being held at the Greene County Juvenile Detention Center," a statement from Fairborn police says.

A 911 caller said that the girl was shot in her face.

"Me and my mom were upstairs, my brother had some friends over and we just heard a loud bang," the caller said. The person said the teenager was shot in the head.

Penrod said the investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no known threat to the community related to the shooting.