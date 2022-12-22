13-year-old shot by gun without serial number, CMPD report says

A 13-year-old was shot in the chest by someone who had a gun without a serial number, according to a police report.

It happened along Westwinds Court in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night, the report said.

There are so many other things children should be focused on days before Christmas. Fighting for your life shouldn’t be one, but that’s what happened at that home on Wednesday night.

Channel 9 was there not long after the shooting.

Few details have been released because of the age of the victim and the apparent age of the minor. According to a police report, a 13-year-old was shot in the chest with a polymer gun that didn’t have a serial number. He survived and is still in the hospital.

Police charged a minor who, according to the police report, doesn’t live here. They were charged with possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Channel 9 is asking police about the weapon with no serial number. Experts like gun store owner Larry Hyatt call it a “ghost gun.”

“Unscrupulous people would order them, put them together and resell them,” Hyatt said. “And they would sell them to people who were underage, people who had criminal records. And this gets around all our gun safety laws.”

Hyatt said people can go online and get instructions on how to make a weapon like that.

Channel 9 has been warning about ghost guns for years. In 2019 alone, local Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents said they found four ghost guns used in crimes in our area. Because they don’t have serial numbers, they’re especially hard to track.

