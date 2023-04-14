13-year-old shot man who confronted teens in Elk Grove over fight with his grandson

A 13-year-old boy shot a 31-year-old man who reportedly went to an Elk Grove home to confront a group of teens who had earlier fought with his grandson.

The man, who suffered a single gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Monday and occurred outside a home on Fanega Court in a residential neighborhood near Laguna Park Drive.

Police said officers questioned several people standing outside the house and learned the 31-year-old grandfather and several others went there to confront the teens who had fought with his grandson. The grandfather started fighting with another man there, which caused several other adults at the house to start fighting, as well.

The boy, a relative of the man fighting with the grandfather, grabbed a handgun from the house and fired a gunshot, police said. The bullet hit the grandfather.

No arrests were made, the Police Department said in an updated social media post. Police said after officers have completed their investigation of the shooting, the information would be forwarded to both the Adult and Juvenile divisions of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors will have to determine whether to file criminal charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and child endangerment, police said.

The Police Department did not release the name of the teen, because he is a minor. The name of the man wounded by gunfire also was not released.