13-year-old shot after man says she was part of group throwing rocks, Florida cops say

A teen was shot in the arm by a man she says accused her of throwing rocks at his vehicle, Florida police said.

The 13-year-old girl told police she was with a “group of her peers” in Melbourne at about midnight on July 31, according to a release from the Melbourne Police Department.

The group was together when the teen said a man approached them, according to police. The teen told police the man confronted them and accused them of throwing rocks at his vehicle.

The man then started shooting at the group, the teen told police, and they ran in different directions into an apartment complex.

The 13-year-old was shot in the arm and was treated at the hospital for a “superficial, non-life-threatening wound,” police said.

At about the time of the shooting, police said they received calls from other drivers complaining about kids throwing rocks and cinderblocks at passing cars at a nearby intersection.

“Currently, there is neither video of the incident available to law enforcement nor a more specific description of the suspect or vehicle,” police said in the release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Melbourne is about 175 miles north of Miami.

