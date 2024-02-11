13-year-old shot in Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 13-year-old was injured after a Sunday afternoon shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police reported that they received a call about a shooting just before 4 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Meridian.

Officers have not released many details about the shooting so far but they did tell KFOR, when police arrived they there was a 13-year-old shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, there is no suspect information at this time.

More information is expected to come.

