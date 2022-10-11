13-year-old shot after shots fired into Atlanta home

Atlanta police are searching for the person who drove by a home in Northwest Atlanta and opened fire.

A bullet hit a 13 year-old boy in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on Ezra Church Drive at around 1 a.m. Monday.

“All I know is that there was a white car that drove by and let off shots,” said the victim’s brother, Steve Sheats.

“I was thinking, what if something hits me? What if a stray bullet hits me? That’s why I left,” neighbor Danielle Cruz told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Cruz said she heard some arguing near the home and then the gunshots shortly thereafter.

“And that fact that it was a 13-year-old little boy, it just shows that the violence is just getting out of hand,” said Cruz.

Atlanta police said a white car was seen speeding away from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

