13-year-old boy shot in Swissvale, investigators say

A 13-year-old boy has been shot in Swissvale, investigators say.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm police and medics were sent to the 7500 block of Short Street at around 2:39 p.m.

When police arrived they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

