13-year-old sleds into the road and is struck by SUV, cops say. He dies 10 days later

A 13-year-old boy died in a hospital 10 days after he was run over while sledding, Iowa police say.

Adam McWherter was struck by a GMC Envoy when his sled went downhill and entered an Anamosa road Jan. 10, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The 49-year-old driver of the SUV hit the brakes of his vehicle, but the Envoy was unable to stop in time, authorities told WHO13. The SUV kept sliding after the collision and crashed into a ditch.

“He was not alone and received care very quickly but was instantly knocked unconscious,” said the organizer of a GoFundMe, who added that Adam was on a snow day from school. “His pulse was faint and did fade away. Paramedics were able to get his heart restarted after about 20 minutes with him in the ambulance at the base of our driveway.”

Adam was hospitalized, where doctors learned he had a broken clavicle, pelvic bone fracture, strained ligament in his neck and a spinal fracture, according to the GoFundMe. Additionally, he had bleeding in his skull and blood in his lungs.

State patrol said Adam died Saturday, Jan. 20.

Adam was a member of the Anamosa Wrestling Club, according to a Facebook post.

“The well-being of our AWC family members is at the core of what makes our AWC family so special,” the wrestling club said. “In times of joy, we celebrate together, and in times of sorrow, we lean on each other for support.”

Anamosa is about 25 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.

Snowmachine and sled team collide, killing 3 dogs, Alaska cops say. ‘Sweet’ and ‘gentle’

Two teens die when sled flies off half pipe and slams into ice, Colorado officials say