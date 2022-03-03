13-year-old sleeping in car wakes to find mom gone and stranger driving, OK cops say

A woman accused of stealing a car with a 13-year-old sleeping inside has been arrested on multiple charges, including felony kidnapping, police in Oklahoma said.

Officers responded to a child abduction call at around 4:45 a.m. on March 3, according to a news release on Facebook from the Tulsa Police Department.

A woman said her Nissan had been stolen from a parking lot, and her 13-year-old son had been sleeping in the front passenger seat of the car, the release said,

Her son said he woke up when the woman accused of stealing the vehicle, Koleasha Pruitt, hit a curb while driving, according to the release.

That’s when he realized Pruitt was not his mother, police said, and called his mom to tell her where the car was stopped.

The 13-year-old said he punched the woman “several times in the face,” the release said. Pruitt left the car, and the young teen locked the door and called for help.

Pruitt threatened to use a Ttaser the boy, but was unable to because she was locked out of the vehicle, police said in the release.

Tulsa police arrested Pruitt on several charges, including kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and interfering with an officer.