13-year-old stabs younger brother with kitchen knife after an argument, Texas cops say

An argument between siblings escalated when the 13-year-old grabbed a kitchen knife, Texas authorities said.

A 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother got into a “foolish argument” in San Antonio around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT.

The girl’s mother took her outside of the home to try and “defuse the situation,” police said in a Thursday, Dec. 15, news release.

The girl ran back inside, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her younger brother, officers said. She fled the scene, according to the release.

The brother was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said. She is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Three children under the age of 5 found dead in house fire, North Carolina officials say

Teen kills 13-year-old and calls for help getting rid of body, Pennsylvania cops say

8-year-old playing with gun shoots sibling, WA cops say. Their older brother is charged