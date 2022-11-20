13-year-old in stolen vehicle dies when it slams into concrete pillar, Texas cops say

A teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside of crashed into a concrete pillar, Texas police said.

The vehicle, a silver 2023 Hyundai, was reported stolen at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 20, the Beaumont Police Department said in a news release.

Officers headed to the scene of the auto burglary and arrived just as the suspects were fleeing, according to the release.

A short distance away, the driver lost control and slammed into a concrete pillar near Interstate 10, police said. Four people got out and ran on foot, though officers caught two of them.

Police found a fifth person, a 13-year-girl, dead inside of the vehicle, the release said.

The two remaining suspects have not been located.

An investigation is underway.

Beaumont is roughly 85 miles east of downtown Houston.

Man fatally hit after exiting car during argument with girlfriend, Texas cops say

Man helping truck driver on side of interstate is fatally hit by car, Maryland cops say

Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge

Sinkhole traps truck after ground opens up on Georgia road, photo shows