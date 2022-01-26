13-year-old student charged with felony assault after allegedly shoving teacher's aide at BOCES in Watertown

Jan. 26—WATERTOWN — A 13-year-old was charged with assault on Tuesday after he allegedly shoved a teacher's aide to the ground at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

State police arrested the student, who is from Carthage, and charged him with second-degree assault, a felony.

On Nov. 3, troopers responded to the ACES building on the Board of Cooperative Educational Services campus, 20104 Route 3, regarding a harassment complaint.

The person who filed the complaint told state police that while she was working as a teacher's aide at ACES, the student, whose name was not released by police because of his age, had become agitated and punched another student.

When the aide stepped in to separate them, the teenaged student allegedly shoved her to the floor, where she was experiencing significant pain, according to state police. The aide was treated by a local physician and released.

The student was processed without incident and was issued a ticket to appear in Jefferson County Family Court.

State police noted that second-degree assault, subsection 10a, states that "a person is guilty of assault in the second degree when a person is on school grounds and with intent to cause physical injury, he or she causes such injury to an employee of a school or public school district."