13-year-old student charged in stabbing at Monhagen Middle School: Here's the latest

MIDDLETOWN - A teenager has been charged in connection with a stabbing Wednesday morning at Monhagen Middle School.

Town of Wallkill police reported they responded to a report of an assault at the school at 7:38 a.m. and found the victim, identified only as a 13-year-old student, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The student was first taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services and then flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment.

Police said the victim is listed in stable condition.

A subsequent investigation by Town of Wallkill detectives, City of Middletown police and state police resulted in the arrest of a 13-year-old student, who was charged with felony assault and is being prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney's office.

No other details were immediately available.

The Middletown school district had reported in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that two people were injured in the incident. Police were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

