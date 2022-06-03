13-year-old Tacoma boy arrested after threatening to “recreate Uvalde”

A 13-year-old boy in Tacoma was arrested Thursday after threatening to recreate the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 10 p.m. on June 2, officers received a report of a student who made threats to shoot people at a Tacoma school.

A parent called police after their student heard another student make the threats.

Officers contacted the boy and with his parents present, the boy was arrested for felony harassment and booked into Remann Hall.



