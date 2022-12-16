13-year-old taking break during bike ride is abducted by man in truck, Virginia cops say

A 13-year-old girl was abducted and assaulted while on a bike ride, Virginia police say. Now, a man has been arrested and charged.

Prince William County officers said the girl was riding her bike in bad weather on Thursday, Dec. 15, when she grew tired and decided to take a break. That’s when a man driving a red truck offered to give her a ride.

The girl accepted the offer, and the driver put her bike in the bed of the truck, police said in a Dec. 15 Facebook post. The driver then took the girl to a nearby parking lot where he is accused of sexually assaulting her before telling her to get out of the car and driving away with her bike.

As the truck drove away, the girl took a photo of the it, police said. Using the photo, detectives located the unoccupied truck in the Manassas Park Commuter Lot and found the driver, who they said did not own the vehicle.

On Friday, the driver, identified as Sender Juventino Linares Rivera was arrested, police said. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, carnal knowledge, attempted rape and attempted strangulation.

Prince William County is about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C.

