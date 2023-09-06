13-year-old tried to kill family after posters were removed from her room, PA cops say

A 13-year-old girl is accused of trying to stab her father — and threatening to kill him and her grandmother — after posters and other items were taken from her room, police told Pennsylvania news outlets.

Pennsylvania State Police said the teenager arrived home at about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, and found that her grandma had taken “drug-related items,” including her posters, out of her room, PennLive reported.

She came down from her room and began arguing about getting her belongings back, according to The News Item. At some point during the fight, the dad said he heard the grandmother say “she has a knife,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the news outlet.

The father then put his daughter into a bear hug as she repeatedly poked the knife handle into his leg, police said, according to court documents obtained by PennLive. He eventually got the knife away from her.

State troopers were called to the home in Chillisquaque Township that afternoon, The Daily Item reported. They detained the Milton teen, who police said then told authorities she could make a phone call to have her family killed.

The 13-year-old also told troopers she planned to kill her dad and grandma as soon as her sister wasn’t looking, according to The News Item.

She was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possessing drug paraphernalia and other charges, The News Item reported.

On a $25,000 bail, the girl was released to medical staff, according to The Daily Item.

Chillisquaque Township, in Northumberland County, is about 160 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Ex-husband fatally shoots woman the same day she wins custody of kids, Nevada cops say

Gardener left in pool of blood after California police beat him over beer, lawsuit says

75-year-old stabbed repeatedly as she slept, Louisiana cops say. Granddaughter charged