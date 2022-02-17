13-year-old Tulare County student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

A 13-year-old was arrested Wednesday after police say the student made threats to "shoot up" the Tulare County Alternative Achievement Program.

Officers were made aware of the incident at around 1 p.m. following threats made by the student in front of other students and staff, police said.

The child was arrested and taken to juvenile hall across from Bob Wiley Detention Facility.

"The Tulare County Sheriff’s (Department) takes threats like these extremely seriously," Sheriff's Office officials said. "They will not be tolerated and those who make them will face serious consequences. They are not a joke, and they will not be treated like one."

Visalia police and Tulare County sheriff's deputies have received numerous reports of alleged threats aimed toward schools throughout the school year.

A Visalia child was arrested in January after police said the student made threats to open fire at Ridgeview Middle School.

Prior to winter break, a 13-year-old El Monte student was arrested on Dec. 13 after making threats aimed at the school, investigators said. The day prior, Visalia police officers searched a student on a school bus after a 10-year-old claimed to have a firearm, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the anonymous tipline at 713-4738.

