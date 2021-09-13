13-year-old is youngest student at Georgia Tech

Caleb Anderson isn't your usual teen. He was reading at age 1 and doing fractions by 2. Now he's an aerospace engineering major at Georgia Tech instead of a seventh-grader. Mark Strassmann has his story.

