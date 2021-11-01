13-year-olds accused of conspiracy to commit murder at school dance, Indiana cops say

A list of student names circulating on social media led to the arrests of two 13-year-old girls in Indiana, police said.

The girls are accused of intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with that list of names, according to an Oct. 29 news release from Indiana State Police. Investigators believe the two students intended to do harm at a school dance.

Officials at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School, in Lakeville, learned about the list on social media about noon on Friday. They contacted Indiana State Police, sparking an investigation into the list.

The two 13-year-old students were taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in connection with the threats.

Police did not provide details on how the teenagers planned to hurt other students at the dance.

